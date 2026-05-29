Cambodia denies claims ordering Africans to leave

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Cambodia on Friday dismissed as fabricated the claims that authorities had ordered all African nationals residing in the Southeast Asian nation to leave by May 31, 2026, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“It is fake news fabricated to distort the situation and mislead domestic and international audiences,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Touch Sokhak said in remarks to Xinhua.

The denial came a day after several foreign media outlets cited a fake “official notice” that allegedly showed Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior directing all African nationals to depart the country by the end of May.

News.Az