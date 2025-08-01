Cambodia to nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, Deputy PM confirms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cambodia plans to nominate U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his direct role in helping de-escalate a recent border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, according to the country’s Deputy Prime Minister.

When asked to confirm the decision, Deputy PM Sun Chanthol responded via text message with a simple “yes,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The announcement comes just days after President Trump’s reported intervention in the Southeast Asian standoff, which drew international attention. While full details of his diplomatic involvement have yet to be made public, Cambodian officials credit Trump’s efforts with helping defuse tensions and restore calm along the contested border.

The move is expected to spark both support and controversy on the global stage, as Trump—currently serving a second term—has been a polarizing figure in international diplomacy.

News.Az