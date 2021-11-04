Cambodian prime minister congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Cambodian People’s Party, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On behalf of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and on my own behalf, I would like convey to Your Excellency, and through you to the people of Azerbaijan, my heartfelt congratulations on the auspicious occasion of 8 November, the Victory Day of Azerbaijan,” Hun Sen said in his letter.

“Under Your Excellency’s wise and far-sighted leadership, I am confident, that the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and Azerbaijan will continue to prosper and to enjoy sustained peace and good cooperation with neighboring countries in the years to come.”

“I am pleased to witness the long-lasting relations between the YAP and the CPP particularly within the frameworks of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) and the Centrist Democrats International (CDI) as well as close cooperation between the governments of our two countries which have been continuously flourished recently,” he noted.

“I am also convinced that with our joint efforts and commitment the bond of friendship and good cooperation between our two parties and nations will be further strengthened and deepened for the benefits of our two peoples as well as for peace and shared prosperity of our region and beyond.”

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and my best wishes for your good health and greater success in your noble endeavors,” the Cambodian PM added.

News.Az