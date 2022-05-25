Canada approves new military aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Canadian authorities have approved another package of military assistance to Ukraine, said Canada’s Defense Minister Anita Anand, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We’ve decided to send more than 20,000 shells to Ukraine for its 155 mm M777 howitzers,” the minister said during a trip to British Columbia.

She noted that a new batch of military aid would arrive in Ukraine in the very near future.

Minister Anand added that the military aid package is estimated at 98 million Canadian dollars (76.3 million US dollars).

News.Az