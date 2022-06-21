Canada eyes passing law to confiscate sanctioned Russian assets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada considering passing a law allowing the confiscation of sanctioned Russian assets, said Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We hope that budget legislation will be adopted in the coming days. For the first time for Canada, it includes measures that will allow the confiscation of frozen and sanctioned assets," the minister told journalists.

She noted that Canada has already discussed this issue with the US and other international partners.

“It's very important to find funds to rebuild Ukraine. And I can't think of a better source of that funding than confiscated Russian assets,” Freeland added.

News.Az