Canada imposes sanctions on several entities in Belarus

On Friday, Canada introduced new sanctions against Belarusian officials and entities, addressing ongoing human rights abuses and military support for Russia, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The sanctions include 10 individuals and six entities."The list of sanctioned individuals includes judges who, in blatant contravention of human rights obligations, have arbitrarily condemned and sentenced democracy defenders and regular citizens for expressing their opposition to the fraudulent elections of 2020. It also includes individuals who coordinate military production in Belarus and are in close coordination with Russia," Foreign Ministry said in a statement.The entities facing sanctions are part of Belarus’s defense and military-industrial complex, with roles in producing or repairing military equipment that supports Russia against Ukraine, according to the statement.Canada's sanctions are coordinated with international partners including the EU, UK, and the US.Emphasizing the importance of the sanctions, Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, said: "Today, we are sending a clear message to the Government of Belarus: Canada will not accept the Lukashenko regime’s blatant violations of human rights."

