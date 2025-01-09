Canada mulls retaliatory tariffs on US goods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada is considering retaliatory tariffs on a variety of American-made products, including orange juice, ceramics like toilets and sinks, and certain steel items, in response to a potential 25% tax on all Canadian goods if Donald Trump follows through on his threat.

A senior government source said the list of retaliatory targets is still being developed and is not finalized, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. As reported earlier this week, Ottawa is considering an early release of the full proposed target list to alert American businesses to the extra costs they would bear should the United States start a trade war with Canada.Mr. Trump is set to become U.S. president on Jan. 20 and has vowed to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods if the country doesn’t take sufficient action on illegal migration and drug smuggling into American territory from Canada.Ottawa has announced $1.3-billion in new border security spending over six years but Mr. Trump has so far not signalled he’s satisfied. On Tuesday he said he still plans to impose substantial tariffs on Canada – while suggesting he could compel the country with “economic force” to join the United States.Other possible targets for retaliatory tariffs include American glassware, flowers and certain plastics, the source said.Meanwhile, Canada’s premiers are set to discuss their own proposed retaliatory tariffs at a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next week, Ontario’s Premier said on Wednesday. Provincial governments have been trying to fill the leadership vacuum left by Mr. Trudeau’s plan to step down – with less than two weeks to go before Mr. Trump’s second term as U.S. president.As with the retaliatory tariffs Canada levied on the United States during the first Trump administration, Ottawa is trying to carefully select American goods in a manner that minimizes, where possible, the impact on Canadian consumers but maximizes political pain for U.S. decision-makers. In 2018, for instance, Ottawa chose products that were manufactured in districts home to leaders in the U.S. Congress.Orange juice, for instance, is largely produced in Florida, Mr. Trump’s adopted home state, as well as home to numerous Republican congressional members.Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who currently holds the rotating chair of the Council of the Federation of Canada’s premiers, said tariffs will be up for discussion when they will meet Jan. 15 in Ottawa with Mr. Trudeau and federal Finance Minister and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

News.Az