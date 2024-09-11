Canada revokes dozens of permits for arms sales to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada has suspended 30 permits for arms sales to Israel and cancelled a contract with a U.S. company for the sale of Quebec-made ammunition to the Israeli army, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced.

Joly made it clear that Canadian-made ammunition, produced by the Canadian division of U.S.-based General Dynamics, will not be sold or shipped to other countries for resale to Israel, News.Az reports.This decision was praised by the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), the country’s largest Muslim advocacy organization. The NCCM welcomed Joly’s firm stance, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that Canada’s policy on a weapons ban to Israel remains intact and expressing support for the government's position against potential loopholes in the sale of explosives.Joly emphasized that Canadian arms or parts thereof are not allowed to be sent to Gaza under any circumstances. She reiterated that the government’s policy is clear and that it is in communication with General Dynamics to ensure compliance.

