Canada's Mark Carney plans to meet with Trump next week

Canada's newly elected Prime Minister, Mark Carney, is scheduled to meet with Donald Trump next week to discuss the economic ties between the two countries.

In a stunning turnaround on Monday, Mark Carney’s Liberal Party has won Canada’s federal election, according to broadcasters in the country, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Fuelled by threats from Donald Trump of annexation, Justin Trudeau’s party overcame a massive Conservative lead to remain in power.

Mr Carney confirmed on Friday that he will be visited Trump next week, saying "our old relationship based on steadily increasing integration is over".

The Canadian Prime Minister said he had a "very constructive call" with Donald Trump.

"Our focus will be on both immediate trade pressures and the broader future economic and security relationship between our two sovereign nations," Mr Carney said.

"My government will fight to get the best deal for Canada. We will take all the time necessary, but not more, in order to do so."

This comes as the US President has made repeated claims that he'll made Canada the "51st State".

Mr Carney also revealed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will pay a visit to Canada, with the British monarch delivering a speech from the throne on May 27.

The King described the visit as an "historic honour which matches the weight of our times".

Speaking as the polls closed, Carney offered a stark warning regarding Trump's intentions.

"President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us - that will never, ever happen," he declared.

After polls closed, the Liberals were projected to win more of parliament's 343 seats than the Conservative Party, though it was not immediately clear if they would win an outright majority or would need to rely on one or more smaller parties to form a government and pass legislation.

The Liberals were headed for a crushing defeat until the American president started attacking Canada's economy and threatening its sovereignty, suggesting it should become the 51st state.

News.Az