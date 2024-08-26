Canada set to introduce new tariffs on Chinese EVs, steel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada has announced it would introduce new tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, aluminum, and steel to support its domestic industries and align with its Western allies.

The government plans to announce a 100 per cent levy on electric cars and 25 per cent on steel and aluminum, according to people familiar with the matter, speaking on condition they not be identified because the matter is still private, News.Az reports citing Bloomberg. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to unveil the policy in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where he’s gathered with the rest of his cabinet for a series of meetings about the economy and foreign relations.Canada, an export-driven economy that relies heavily on trade with the United States, has been closely watching moves by the Biden administration to erect a much higher tariff wall against Chinese EVs, batteries, solar cells, steel and other products. Canada’s auto sector is heavily integrated with that of its closest neighbour: The vast majority of its light vehicle production — which was 1.5 million units last year — is exported to the U.S.Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, the most powerful person in Trudeau’s cabinet, has been one of the most prominent voices in favour of a harder approach to Chinese vehicle exports, and becoming a closer trade ally with the U.S.In June, she announced a public consultation on possible measures to make it more difficult for Chinese companies to sell electric vehicles in the Canadian market. The auto industry, she said, is “facing unfair competition from China’s intentional, state-directed policy of overcapacity that is undermining Canada’s EV sector’s ability to compete.”In July, Freeland went further. During an interview with Bloomberg News, she said the tariffs consultation might go beyond electric cars.

News.Az