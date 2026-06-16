Canada tightens sanctions on Russia

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Canada has imposed new sanctions on Russia.

Carney announced the new package of restrictions during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit, News.Az reports, citing European Pravda.

The sanctions will target a total of 162 individuals, entities and shadow fleet vessels – all components of Russia's war machine, the prime minister said.

Canada has imposed restrictions on over 3,400 individuals and entities and more than 600 vessels this year in an effort to hold Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine.

At the end of March, Canada announced additional sanctions against tankers belonging to Russia's shadow fleet.

On 24 February, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Canadian government imposed new sanctions on Russia, including measures targeting 100 vessels from its shadow fleet.

News.Az