Canada to allocate $150M in loans to Ukraine

Canada to allocate $150M in loans to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada to allocate CAD 200 million (nearly USD 150 million) in loans to Ukraine through the International Monetary Fund to help meet its urgent liquidity needs, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told journalists following the G7 summit, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Trudeau also announced $73 million in humanitarian assistance that Canada pledged on April 9, 2022, has now been allocated to address the crisis in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

He reaffirmed Canada’s support for the EU's decision to grant Ukraine candidate status for accession to the European Union.

The premier noted that Canada is determined to continue to support Ukraine, which is bravely defending its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

News.Az