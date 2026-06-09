Canada to open Gordie Howe Bridge despite Trump's threats

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Tuesday that the highly anticipated Gordie Howe International Bridge will officially open "at the end of the week," moving forward with the launch despite threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to halt the cross-border project.

The multi-billion-dollar infrastructure project, which connects Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, Michigan, has been under construction since 2018. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected to take place this Friday, with vehicles projected to begin crossing the span shortly after, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Carney hailed the completion of the major transit artery as a massive win for both trade and travelers, bypassing heavily congested city streets to offer an uninterrupted highway connection between the two nations.

"It's positive news, obviously," Carney told reporters on Parliament Hill. He characterized the span as "a symbol but also a fact of co-operation between our countries. Great for Canadians going across the border, Americans coming across the border, and for commerce."

The project’s future was thrown into diplomatic uncertainty in February when Trump erupted on social media, threatening to block the opening. Trump demanded "fairness and respect" from Ottawa, falsely claiming the bridge had "virtually no U.S. content" and asserting that the U.S. should not permit its operation until it is "fully compensated" and granted a 50% ownership stake in the structure.

The project's financial arrangement dates back to the 2012 Canada-Michigan Crossing Agreement. Under the deal, the Canadian government entirely bankrolled the construction costs. In return, Ottawa will collect 100% of the toll revenue until its multi-billion-dollar investment is fully recovered, at which point Michigan will begin receiving a 50% share of the net profits.

News.Az