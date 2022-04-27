Canada to purchase 8 armored vehicles for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada will purchase eight armored vehicles for Ukraine, according to Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

“Canada has finalized a contract for eight armored vehicles manufactured by Roshel. We will send them to Ukrainian friends as soon as possible," Anand wrote on her Twitter account, Ukrinform reports.

She added that Canada "will continue to provide Ukraine with diverse military assistance."

As reported, the Government of Canada approved the delivery to Ukraine of a number of M777 howitzers and associated ammunition.

In its budget 2022, Canada also allocated more than $400 million in direct military assistance to Ukraine.

News.Az