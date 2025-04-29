Canada will handle Trump 'on our terms', Carney says

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said his country deserves respect from the US and will only enter trade and security talks with President Donald Trump "on our terms".

Speaking exclusively to the BBC as the polls were closing, Carney said he would only visit Washington when there was a "serious discussion to be had" that respected Canada's sovereignty, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Since Trump's re-election to the White House, the US president has repeatedly mentioned making Canada the "51st state" of America, which has infuriated Canadians.

Carney, who secured a historic victory for his Liberal Party in a snap election on Monday, said such a scenario was "never, ever going to happen".