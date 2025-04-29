Canada’s Mark Carney declares victory, vows to defy US pressure
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his country would “never” yield to the United States as he declared victory in federal elections early Tuesday.
The Liberal Party leader issued a stunning rebuke to Trump as he sent a message of unity to a divided nation, promising to “represent everyone who calls Canada home,” News.Az reports, citing CNN.
“As I have been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. But these are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us,” Carney said, as he hailed a remarkable reversal in fortune for his party. “That will never ever happen.”
Carney reiterated statements he made on the campaign trail about the vastly changed nature of Canada’s relationship with the US.
“We are over the shock of the American betrayal but we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves. And above all we have to take care of each other,” he said.
Voters have returned Canada’s Liberal Party to power for a fourth consecutive term but it remains to be seen whether Carney has won a majority or will need coalition partners to govern.
The Liberal’s victory was tempered by them appearing set to fall short of winning the 172 seats needed to govern without support from a smaller party.
Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre conceded defeat early Tuesday. Capping a bad night for his party, he’s also projected to lose the seat he’s held for nearly two decades.