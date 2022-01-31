Canadian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, but said he is not experiencing severe symptoms, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," the premier said on Twitter. "Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted."

The announcement comes on the heels of mass protests over the weekend that saw thousands of Canadian truckers shut down the capital of Ottawa, blocking streets as they protested vaccine requirements.

Trudeau, his wife and three children were moved from their residence at Rideau cottage as a security precaution.

As well, businesses were closed downtown and traffic in and out of the city was at a stand-still as hundreds of tractor trailer trucks and protesters flooded the area. Estimates put the number of protesters at 10,000.

