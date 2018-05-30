Canal Istanbul project to be 'world brand': Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday stressed the importance of the Canal Istanbul project, calling it a “world brand.”

Speaking at a ceremony presenting his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Istanbul candidates, Erdogan said the project would help avoid environmental disaster in the Turkish Straits, Anadolu Agency reports.

The planned canal is meant to provide relief to shipping traffic between the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara, particularly oil tanker traffic passing through the Bosphorus.

The 45-kilometer (nearly 28-mile) canal, to built in Istanbul's Kucukcekmece-Sazlidere-Durusu corridor, is to boast a capacity of 160 vessels a day and is scheduled to be completed by 2023, Turkey’s centennial.

“If we don’t want to see other tanker or mansion disasters in the Bosphorus, I remind you once again why building Canal Istanbul is a must," Erdogan said.

On April 7, a ship hit the shore of the Bosphorus Strait and crashed into a historic Istanbul mansion, causing extensive damage.

“We are building Canal Istanbul to avoid such incidents,” Erdogan said.

The president stressed the canal is a strategic developmental project.

He added that if the project were halted, this would endanger the Bosphorus' future.

News.Az

News.Az