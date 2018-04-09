Cancer rate soars by 70% in Armenia in 20 years - chief oncologist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has recorded about a 70% increase in oncological diseases in the past two decades, the Health Ministry's chief specialist said today, highlighting also a high mortality rate.

In a speech at a scientific-practical conference devoted to modern methods of cancer diagnosis and treatment, Armen Tananyan noted that about half of the cases (45%-50%) are detected in the third or fourth stage of the disease. But despite the high statistics, he said, about 40,000 cancer survivors are now registered in the country, according to Tert.am.

"Oncology is globally an extremely serious health problem which accounts for 20% of the total deaths. That problem is the cause of many deaths also in our country; we are virtually in the second place with our cancer mortality statistics,” he added.

News.Az

