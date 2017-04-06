Candidate wants money back given to buy votes after elections in Armenia

Candidates who were not elected in the Armenian Parliamentary elections want their money back to get the mandate, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian Media.

The candidate whose name is unknown wants his money back given to buy votes through the members of headquarters.

Headquarter members asked citizens whether they voted and demanded 10.000 dram from them if they did not vote.

Note, vote-buying and pressure on voters show the rate of transparency during the Armenian Parliamentary elections.

