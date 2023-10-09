Yandex metrika counter

Cannabis cultivation discovered in liberated Azerbaijani territories

Cannabis sativa and other mixed types of cannabis plants cultivated with a special agro-technical care were found on a 5-hectare area in the territory of Guschular village of Azerbaijan's Shusha district, the country's Interior Ministry told News.Az. 

The cannabis plants were also found on a 100-hectare area near the Khojaly airport as well as in Khojaly’s Ballija (5-hectare area) and Tazabina villages, and Aghdam’s Syrkhavand village, respectively, on an area of about 10 hectares each.


