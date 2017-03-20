Car bomb attack in Iraqi capital kills at least 23, injures dozens

A car bomb attack in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad killed at least 23 and injured dozens, Sky News Arabia reported.

The explosion occurred on a commercial street in the Amil neighbourhood in Baghdad's south, the media outlet reported citing its sources in the police.

According to Reuters news agency, the district is mostly populated by Shiites. The news agency said that 45 were wounded in the explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, however, previously Daesh was behind most of the attacks in Iraq. Last Thursday, dozens of civilians were killed in a blast in Baghdad.

The news comes amid the Iraqi offensive in Mosul backed by the US-led coalition.

