Yandex metrika counter

Car bomb explodes in eastern Saudi Arabia

  • World
  • Share
Car bomb explodes in eastern Saudi Arabia

A car bomb exploded in Qatif city in eastern Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported, without giving any details on casualties.

A resident contacted by telephone said he heard a blast and saw smoke rising above an area that police had blocked off. Saudi authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Photos sent over social media showed a body apparently completely burned being pulled from the wreckage of a car. The authenticity of the photos could not immediately be verified.

Qatif, home to a large Shi'ite Muslim population, has been a flashpoint between the Sunni Muslim government and Shi'ites complaining of discrimination.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      