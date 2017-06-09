Car bomb in southeast Turkey wounds three people: police

+ ↺ − 16 px

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Three people were wounded when a car bomb in Turkey's southeastern province of Batman targeted a gendarmerie station on Friday, police and hospital sources said, Reuters reports.

Two soldiers and one civilian were wounded by the blast, at a checkpoint in front of the station in Batman's Bekirhan district, the sources said. Several ambulances and fire trucks were sent to the area after the explosion, they said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, although the private Dogan news agency said militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were believed to be responsible.

A ceasefire between the Turkish state and the PKK broke down in July 2015, plunging Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast into some of the worst violence in decades.

The autonomy-seeking PKK first took up arms against the state in 1984. It is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, Turkey and the European Union.

News.Az

News.Az