Car bombing kills 12 in northern Syria

At least 12 civilians were killed and dozens injured on Sunday in a car bomb attack in the Cobanbey town of Syria's Aleppo province near the Turkish border, according to Anadolu Agency.

The explosion took place at a car park near Cobanbey Hospital, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) away from Turkey.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing as the hospital and several houses nearby were destroyed.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

