Car bombing kills 6 in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dozens were injured in the blas

At least six people were killed and dozens injured in a car-bomb attack in northern Iraq on Tuesday, according to a local police officer, Anadolu Agency reports.

A car parked on a roadside exploded at a marketplace in al-Qayyarah, south of Mosul, Police Lieutenant Abdel-Qadir al-Jabouri told Anadolu Agency.

He said two soldiers were among those killed in the bombing.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but al-Jabouri accused the Daesh terrorist group of carrying out the bombing.

Recent months have seen frequent attacks by Daesh terrorists on security personnel stationed in Iraq’s northern and eastern provinces.

Last year, Iraqi officials declared that Daesh's military presence in the country had been all but destroyed following a three-year conflict with the army.

Nevertheless, the group appears to have maintained a limited presence in certain parts of the country, against which Iraqi security forces continue to carry out frequent operations.

News.Az

News.Az