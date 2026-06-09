Car explosion shakes Moscow region, driver reportedly killed - VIDEO

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Russia's Moscow region has reportedly been rocked by an explosion after a car seemingly went up in flames.

Early in the morning of June 9, a car exploded in the Aviatorov neighborhood of Balashikha, Moscow region, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The driver had just pulled out of a parking lot when the explosive device detonated. He died from his injuries, the Investigative Committee reported.

According to preliminary information, an explosive device detonated in the car.

“On June 9, 2026, at approximately 5:30 a.m., while a BMW X3 was driving near a residential building on Koldunov Street in the Aviatorov neighborhood of Balashikha, an explosive device detonated. As a result, the driver sustained multiple injuries, from which he died at the scene,” the Investigative Committee reported.

Local residents heard the explosion and called firefighters. Rescuers arrived and found only a burned-out car.

Investigators and forensic experts are currently working at the scene, examining the incident.

News.Az