Car industry in Azerbaijan to show record growth figures in 4 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2018, the volume of production of cars and trailers in Azerbaijan in total terms is expected to reach 14.3 million manats compared to 0.1 million manats last year, says the concept of socio-economic development of Azerbaijan and the forecast figures for 2019 and the next three years, Trend reports.

Currently, two passenger car factories are functioning in Azerbaijan - the Nakhchivan Automobile Plant (NAZ-Lifan trademark) and the Azerbaijan-Iranian Automobile Plant in the Neftchala industrial district, where cars are manufactured under the Khazar brand.

Also the Ganja Automobile Plant is functioning in the country, at the premises of which a number of trucks of Belarusian and Russian companies are manufactured. Another automotive plant of the Russian GAZ Group company, is planned to be built at the end of 2019 in the Hajigabul industrial zone.

Since the beginning of sales, since June 2018, over 350 Khazar vehicles have already been sold. The Chairman of the Board of Azermash OJSC (co-owner of the plant), Emin Akhundov told Trend previously that despite the fact that the Khazar trademark is relatively new in the Azerbaijani market, it is in rather high demand.

In the near future, it is also expected that Azerbaijani cars will be sold on the Russian market.

The Nakhchivan Automobile Plant also plans to intensify its activities. Thus, the plant is expected to manufacture the first electric cars in the country. At the same time, from next year, the company will deliver to the Azerbaijani market the ambulance cars under the NAZ-Lifan brand. Since 2010, over 5,000 NAZ-Lifan cars have already been sold.

According to the government’s forecasts, in the forthcoming years, the production of cars and trailers will expand. Thus, in 2019, this figure will amount to 31.7 million manats, in 2020 – to 56 million manats, in 2021 – to 85.3 million manats, and in 2022 it will exceed one hundred million manats and will amount to 113.3 million manats.

In quantitative terms, the country plans to gradually increase the volume of production of passenger cars to 7,000 units per year. For the time being, their number has been projected at 600 units for 2019.

But beginning from 2020, their volumes will increase significantly, to 2,000 units, in 2021 – to 3,500 units, in 2022 – to 5,300 units and, finally, in 2023 – to 7,000 units.

The production of trucks will also expand - 55 vehicles will be manufactured in 2019, 843 vehicles - in 2020, 752 vehicles - in 2020, 721 vehicles - in 2021 and 782 vehicles - in 2022.

The official exchange rate for November 5 is 1.7 AZN / USD.

News.Az

News.Az