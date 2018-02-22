Car rams into group of children in Slovakia: 12 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A car rammed into a large group of children aged from 5 to 12 years near the town of Poprad in north-eastern Slovakia, injuring 12 children, police spokesman Daniel Jobanik told reporters, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

"The driver from the Kezmarok city was practically uninjured in the incident; there was no alcohol in his blood. Apparently, his car skidded when turning, and it rolled over onto its roof and crashed into a large group of Roma-children passing by," police spokesman told reporters.

Two kids are severely injured; four of them have moderately severe traumas. The others were slightly injured, he stated.

According to the police, two helicopters and several ambulances arrived at the site in order to help children. All the injured have been delivered to Poprad district hospitals.

Police haven’t specified possible reasons for accident.

News.Az

