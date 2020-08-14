Caracas mayor dies of coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mayor of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas Dario Vivas, who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus, has died at the age of 70, Venezuela’s Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said on Twitter, TASS reports.

"We were deeply saddened to learn about the passing of our good friend and dedicated revolutionary Dario Vivas, with whom we have fought on the streets of Caracas since the 1980s to defend our people and country," the tweet reads.

News.Az