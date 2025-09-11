Cardano price faces pressure while meme traders suggest Layer Brett could explode over 4,500%

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market is shifting again. Retail traders are nervous, whales are circling, and meme coin traders are pointing toward a project that could light up the charts. While Cardano battles with faltering sentiment, Layer Brett captures the attention that suggests a massive breakout may be underway.

This new L2 Ethereum meme coin platform and its promise of a utility-driven meme culture have continued to grow tremendously. Its ongoing presale raked in close to $3 million in weeks, and meme traders believe it could explode 4,500% at this pace. Read on to learn more.

Cardano struggles as retail sentiment sinks

Cardano price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Cardano has seen better days. The token is hovering near $0.81, down roughly 6% in the past week, even after managing a 42% gain over the past 60 days. Despite that rally, optimism among retail traders has collapsed to a five-month low. Data from Santiment shows that many smaller investors have lost confidence in ADA after its repeated failure to hold above the $1 mark.

Cardano price analysis. Source: X/Santiment

However, where retail traders see weakness, larger holders appear to see opportunity. Whales have been quietly accumulating, taking advantage of pessimistic market psychology. The past week alone saw more than $5.3 billion in transactions processed on the Cardano network, one of the busiest stretches this year. That activity is paired with rising open interest in futures markets, suggesting liquidity is deepening even as prices stagnate.

Analysts often view this divergence—falling sentiment but increasing whale activity—as a sign of potential reversal. Additionally, ADA’s chart tells a frustrating story. This week, Cardano price slipped another 7.3%, pushing its decline from the ATH to 74%. Many traders feel they’re holding a bag that refuses to climb. For now, Cardano remains in a narrow band around $0.81, with bearish momentum outweighing optimism.

Meme traders zero in on Layer Brett

While ADA consolidates, meme coin traders are looking elsewhere. Their eyes are on Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 project that has built a rare combination of meme energy and real technical strength. Layer Brett has already pulled in nearly $3 million during its presale, and it did so in just a matter of weeks. At its core, Layer Brett is a scaling solution. It offers faster transactions, lower fees, and seamless Ethereum compatibility, making it more than just a meme with a mascot.

On top of that, its architecture is designed to support staking, NFT integration, and DAO governance. These features give holders reasons to stay invested beyond short-term trading hype. This dual identity—part cultural movement, part functional Layer 2 network—is what traders have suggested gains of over 4,500% could be in play. The appetite for tokens that blend utility with meme culture is obvious.

We’ve seen it before with SHIB and PEPE, which turned community-driven narratives into multi-billion-dollar valuations. The difference is that Layer Brett entered the market when sentiment for traditional altcoins like Cardano was under pressure. Analysts note that if demand continues at its current pace, LBRETT could secure one of the most successful presale-to-launch pipelines of the year.

Conclusion

Cardano’s fundamentals are not in question, but its momentum is. With ADA stuck under $1 and retail sentiment at its lowest in months, the contrast with Layer Brett could not be sharper. A presale closing in on $3 million, coupled with traders openly discussing the possibility of gains exceeding 4,500%, paints a picture of where market energy is headed.

Its ongoing presale still attracts massive demand—selling for an enticingly low $0.0053, but not for long. The low entry point gives every meme enthusiast room to be part of Ethereum's biggest L2 meme project, and that's just the tip! A $1 million giveaway has been set aside for presale holders. So don't fade this.

