Cardano price forecast models are increasingly cautious, even as ADA pushes toward the $0.90 level. The altcoin has posted an 11% monthly gain and broken past the key $0.85 threshold, but a rising number of traders are now shifting their attention to PayFi tokens like Remittix (RTX). With real-world utility, deflationary tokenomics, and major centralized exchange listings already secured, Remittix is fast becoming the standout play in September.

Cardano Price Forecast Points To Resistance Just Below $1

Cardano (ADA) is currently trading around $0.874 and recently broke out of a descending wedge, a pattern often seen as a reversal signal. ADA has now reclaimed the $0.86 level and is testing resistance up to $0.95. Nevertheless, ADA's path is still fraught with challenges, particularly since wider crypto sentiment remains weak.

From the most recent market readings, Directional Movement Index (+DI) stands at 32 and -DI at 6, meaning buyers are still driving the trend. The ADX stands at 31, which confirms the strength of the breakout. Cardano price forecasters, however, warn that a breakdown below $0.86 could trigger a pullback to $0.73.

While momentum remains apparently undeterred, the majority of investors are not keen on heavily investing, especially because Ethereum and Bitcoin have become more volatile. The upcoming FOMC and CPI data releases could disrupt ADA’s current path. Traders are watching for ADA to clear $0.95 and $1.01 to confirm the next leg of bullish continuation.

Remittix Is Attracting Real Capital Away From Altcoins Like ADA

While ADA enjoys a technically sound breakout, some analysts now argue it lacks the utility narrative that is capturing investor capital elsewhere. Remittix, a PayFi altcoin built for real-world crypto-to-fiat bank transfers, is positioning itself as the top alternative for utility-focused traders in Q3 2025.

Remittix has raised over $24.9 million, sold more than 655 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1050. Its wallet beta is confirmed to launch on September 15, alongside a $250,000 community giveaway.

Investors are turning to Remittix for reasons far beyond price speculation:

Remittix offers crypto-to-bank transfers across more than 30 countries, making real-world use a core feature.

Its deflationary model is designed for long-term utility, rewarding holders while reducing sell pressure over time.

The platform is already audited by CertiK, providing trust and transparency that meme coins and unproven tokens cannot match.

The upcoming wallet app includes support for 40+ cryptos and over 30 fiat currencies at launch.

Remittix is not just a speculative bet; it is solving a real $19 trillion global remittance challenge.

Final Thoughts

Cardano price forecast indicators still point to moderate bullish potential, but that optimism is now rivaled by enthusiasm for purpose-built projects like Remittix. The PayFi trend is gaining strength, and Remittix is leading the charge with confirmed listings, product progress, and real-world application.

For investors asking about the best crypto presale to buy now, Cardano's recent gains may not be enough. Remittix delivers a more compelling narrative with tangible product use, growing global reach, and CEX credibility, making it the breakout altcoin to watch this September.

News.Az