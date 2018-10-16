Cardinal Ravasi hails Vatican-Azerbaijan cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

He noted that there are numerous manuscripts about Azerbaijan in the Vatican Library

Vatican-Azerbaijan relations are at a very high level and bilateral cooperation covers various areas, said President of the Vatican's Pontifical Council for Culture, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi as he was interviewed by AZERTAC.

“Our joint projects on the Vatican Museum, the Vatican Library and catacombs are of great importance. We are particularly satisfied with the cooperation on the restoration of the catacombs of St. Sebastian in Rome,” he said.

Gianfranco Ravasi recalled a recent ceremony in Rome to inaugurate the catacombs of St. Sebastian, which were restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. He noted the significance of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva`s attending the ceremony.

The Cardinal also stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of library management. He noted that there are numerous manuscripts about Azerbaijan in the Vatican Library. Gianfranco Ravasi added that scientists from Azerbaijan came to Vatican to familiarize themselves with these manuscripts.

