Cargo ship with Azerbaijani citizens on board crashes in Black Sea

The Moldovan dry cargo ship has been damaged to the hull in the Black Sea near the Crimea, according to RIA Novosti.

"The cargo ship" Berg with a crew of 12 people has been damaged, the source said.

It added that the dry cargo ship was sailing under the Moldovan flag.

The crew consists of citizens of Ukraine and Azerbaijan. The crew of the vessel is evacuated, the dry-cargo ship is at anchor, the hull is inspected. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

News.Az

