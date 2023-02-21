Cargo transit through Azerbaijan grows by over 50%: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The transit of cargo through the territory of Azerbaijan in January 2023 increased by 57 percent compared to January 2022, the country’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The volume of transported cargo in the reporting month amounted to 843,000 tons, the minister noted.

"In January 2023, the volume of transit cargo through Azerbaijan amounted to 843,000 tons. Compared to the same period of last year, an increase of 306,000 tons, or 57 percent, was recorded. During the reporting period, 535,000 tons were transported by rail, while 308,000 tons were transported by road," Nabiyev added.

