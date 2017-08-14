Yandex metrika counter

Cargo transportation increases in Azerbaijan segment of TRACECA corridor

Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan segment of TRACECA corridor experienced growth.

In January-June of 2017, volume of the cargo transported through the Azerbaijani part of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) transport corridor amounted to 25,650,8 thousand tons, freight turnover 5,385.6 million ton-km.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that 15,512,7 thousand tons of cargo or 60,5% transported through motor transport, 6 614,0 thousand tons or 25,8% through railway transport, 3 524,1 thousand tons or 13,7% by sea.

Compared with the same period last year, the volume of the cargo transported through the corridor increased by 7.4%.

"19.6% or 5 037.3 thousand tons of cargo transported through the corridor were transit cargo", the committee said.

