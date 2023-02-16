Cargo transportation through Azerbaijani section of TRACECA grows

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani section of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) amounted to 51.420.600 million tons, while the cargo turnover was 12.648.900 billion ton-kilometers in 2022, up 29.8% and 31.9% respectively year on year, the State Statistics Committee said, News.Az reports.

Of total cargo transportation, carriage by road made up 27.966.800 million tons or 54.4%, by rail 16.841.200 million tons or 32.7% and by sea 6.612.600 million tons or 12.9%.

Transit cargo accounts for 26.5% or 13.634.600 million tons of total cargo transported through the corridor.

News.Az