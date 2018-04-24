Cargoes for holding 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix arrive in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delivery of cargoes for holding 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku has started.

More than 780 tons of cargo, including racing cars and equipment needed for their maintenance and organization of the competition, arrived by eight flights from Shanghai, Singapore and Bahrain, AzVision reports. One more flight will be operated this week.

Most of the cargo was delivered by Azerbaijani Silk Way West Airlines.

In total, before the start of 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix it is planned to bring more than 800 tons of cargo.

It should be noted that tires of racing cars are transported in special containers with a constantly maintained temperature of 20 degrees.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held from April 27 to 29, 2018. The race will take place against the background of the old town Icheri Sheher, silhouettes of the modern part of the city and the views of the seafront of the Caspian Sea.

News.Az

News.Az