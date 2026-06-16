Carney invites India’s Modi to Canada for G7 security discussions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Canada for an official visit later this year, according to Carney’s office following their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

The Prime Minister’s Office readout of the meeting did not include any mention of foreign interference or transnational repression, which India’s government has been accused of pursuing in Canada, News.Az reports, citing Global News.

The readout did, however, say that Carney and Modi agreed to launch negotiations on a General Security of Information Agreement, which would strengthen the exchange of classified defence and security information. Carney signed a similar agreement with France earlier this week.

“They also looked forward to forthcoming dialogues in the areas of defence, finance and migration,” the readout said.

The developments are the latest steps in a thawing of relations between Canada and India since Carney became prime minister last spring.

News.Az