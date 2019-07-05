Carrier rocket Soyuz-2.1b with satellite Meteor-M launched from Vostochny Cosmodrome

+ ↺ − 16 px

The carrier rocket Soyuz-2.1b with the upper stage Fregat, the weather satellite Meteor-M No.2-2 and 32 small spacecraft have been launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, TASS reported.

In about nine minutes after the launch the rocket head (the upper stage and the space vehicles) separated from the third stage launcher, and the upper stage Fregat started the program to deliver the space vehicles to their final orbits.

"The program to launch Meteor-M No.2-2 and 32 space vehicles will take 4.5 hours," Roscosmos specified.

Meteor-M No.2-2 is a weather satellite designed by VNIIEM Corporation. Meteor-M No.2-1 was lost during the launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on November 28, 2017.

Thirty-two satellites will be also placed into orbit. Three of them are Russian CubeSat satellites for space research - Socrat, VDNH-80 and AmurSat. The other satellites belong to customers from Finland, the UK, France, Germany, the US, Israel, Sweden, Thailand, Ecuador, the Czech Republic and Estonia.

The July launch became the first launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome this year. Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov watched the launch.

News.Az