Cars with low safety level to be banned in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Old vehicles with low safety level won’t be allowed for use in Azerbaijan, according to the State Program for Road Safety in Azerbaijan for 2019-2023 approved b

In order to ensure safety of cars, the State Program provides for the preparation and application of modern technical regulations for them, improving the quality of their technical maintenance, improving the rules for inspecting control over their technical condition, encouraging the widespread use of modern means and safety technologies to accelerate the use of new technologies, as well as banning the operation of old vehicles with low safety level.

In order to ensure safety of road users and preserve the road network, coordination between organizations are also envisaged during the designing, construction, repair and reconstruction of roads, assessment of the degree of safety and control of road operation, improvement of work on the organization of road traffic, freight and passenger traffic, ensuring safety of pedestrians, cyclists and other unprotected road users.

News.Az

News.Az