Caspian Innovation Conference to be organized as part of Bakutel exhibition

The Caspian Innovation Conference will be organized for the first time on the sidelines of the Bakutel 2018, the 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications and Information Technologies Exhibition and Conference, scheduled for December 4-7, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High-Technologies said in a message on Nov. 20.

Caspian Innovation Conference is going to be annual feature event of the BakuTel International Exhibition and will cover different themes such as Broadband Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), E-services delivery, ICT based startups and innovative SMEs, 4th Industrial Revolution and knowledge-based manufacturing, Cybersecurity Readiness, etc.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan initiated a regional platform, Caspian Innovation Conference, to discuss the sectoral challenges, as well as effective partnership opportunities between the stakeholders of ICT sector.

Considering the vital role of the broadband infrastructure in the development of ICT services and solutions, this year’s conference will be organized on December 5 under the theme “Digital Connectivity for Sustainable Development”.

While many countries in Eurasia and neighboring countries are land-locked or located away from existing broadband highways, digital connectivity solutions are very important in providing significant benefits to businesses and citizens. This year’s Caspian Innovation Conference will bring together government representatives, industry leaders, senior officials from the regulatory authorities and international organizations, as well as high-level management of the biggest telecom and satellite operators of the region to discuss solutions for reducing digital divide, review connectivity options for foreign investments and enabling significant business efficiency.

For more information, please visit www.caspianinnovation.az

