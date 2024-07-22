Caspian littoral states launch joint search and rescue exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Joint Caspian Sea Search and Rescue Exercise, "CASAREX 24," kicked off on Monday morning with the participation of all five littoral states of the Caspian Sea.

The exercises, organized by the Northern Fleet of Iran Navy, aims to enhance regional cooperation and improve the readiness of participating nations in conducting search and rescue operations, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.The participating countries include Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, each bringing their unique capabilities to the table.Representatives from Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia will monitor various stages of the exercise.

