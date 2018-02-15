Caspian littoral states summit to be held in second half of 2018

The next summit of heads of states of the Caspian littoral states will be held in the second half of 2018.

The statement came from Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov speaking on Thursday, APA reported citing Sputnik-Kazakhstan agency.

Abdrakhmanov said the Convention on the Caspian Sea’s status is expected to be signed at the summit.

“This document is to be signed between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran. The parties have agreed on all the details. The document’s text is almost ready,” he noted adding that some of the internal procedures are expected to be finalized and the exact date of the summit will be announced later.

