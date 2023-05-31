Caspian Oil and Gas exhibition helps Azerbaijan to present its potential to international investors: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“It’s almost 30 years since 1994, the Caspian Oil and Gas exhibition has been helping Azerbaijan to present its potential to international investors. Back in 1994, it was just the beginning of Heydar Aliyev’s oil strategy,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) within the framework of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.

“As it was already mentioned, this year we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founder of the independent Azerbaijan. And 1994 was not only the year of the first Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, but also the year of signing the contract of the century, which changed completely the situation in our country, attracted investments, brought economic stability, and led to a more prosperous future of Azerbaijan. 1994 was the year when the 1st Karabakh war ended, signing a ceasefire agreement, just as 2-3 months after the contract of the century was signed,” the head of state added.

News.Az