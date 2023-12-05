Caspian region becoming one of main centers of European energy transition: Azerbaijani minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Caspian region is becoming one of the main centers of European energy transition, said Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov as he addressed the ministerial roundtable on renewables and energy efficiency in Dubai, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The event was co-organized by the European Union and the United Arab Emirates, which is currently presiding over COP28.

Minister Shahbazov expressed Azerbaijan's support for the joint initiative Global Promise on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency to triple and double energy efficiency of renewable energy potential in the world by 2030. He assessed Azerbaijan's accession to the initiatives put forward within the framework of COP 28 as an indicator of commitment to the green energy transition and the implementation of the green energy provisions of the renewed strategic energy partnership with the European Union.

The minister also noted that Azerbaijan will make significant contributions to this global initiative with 157 GW of wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea and 10 GW of green energy projects to be implemented in the next decade, Green Energy Corridor, as well as turning Karabakh, East Zangezur and Nakhchivan into green energy zones, energy efficiency reform measures.

“By 2027, the integration of 2 GW of green energy into our energy system will increase the share of renewable energy to 33%. As a result, by 2030 we will be able to fulfill our goal of 30% earlier and fully. Azerbaijan's renewable energy will also diversify the energy supply of its European partners. I believe that the Caspian region is becoming one of the main centers of European energy transition,” Minister Shahbazov added.

As many as 35 countries, 13 companies and organizations were represented at the event.

