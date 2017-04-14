Caspian Sea convention almost ready for signing: Russian president’s envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea is almost ready for signing, Igor Bratchikov, special envoy of the Russian president, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said, RIA Novosti reported.

Bratchikov made the remarks at the ‘Caspian Dialogue’ international economic forum in Moscow Apr. 14, according to Trend.

“Majority of the convention’s provisions have been coordinated,” he said. “These provisions balance the needs of all five sides (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran) and do not infringe upon the national interests of any country.”

The Caspian littoral states – Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran – signed a Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea in November 2003.

Russia and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on the delimitation of the northern part of the Caspian Sea in order to exercise sovereign rights for subsoil use in July 1998. The two countries signed a protocol to the agreement in May 2002.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on the delimitation of the Caspian Sea and a protocol to it on Nov. 29, 2001 and Feb. 27, 2003, respectively.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Russia signed an agreement on the delimitation of adjacent sections of the Caspian Sea on May 14, 2003.

News.Az

News.Az