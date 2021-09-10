Caspian Sea countries to improve regulatory framework: Russia’s Lavrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Caspian Sea countries are currently improving the regulatory framework of their relations and promoting political dialogue, bringing relations in the region to a new level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, TASS reported.

The Minister noted that the Caspian Media Forum has established itself as a popular platform for discussing the current agenda of the Caspian states.

"Cooperation in the Caspian region is reaching a new level: the regulatory and legal framework is being improved, the dialogue within multilateral formats and mechanisms is being promoted. Cooperation in the information sphere contributes to the deepening trust," Lavrov added.

News.Az