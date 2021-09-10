Caspian Sea countries to improve regulatory framework: Russia’s Lavrov
The Caspian Sea countries are currently improving the regulatory framework of their relations and promoting political dialogue, bringing relations in the region to a new level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, TASS reported.
The Minister noted that the Caspian Media Forum has established itself as a popular platform for discussing the current agenda of the Caspian states.
"Cooperation in the Caspian region is reaching a new level: the regulatory and legal framework is being improved, the dialogue within multilateral formats and mechanisms is being promoted. Cooperation in the information sphere contributes to the deepening trust," Lavrov added.