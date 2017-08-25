Caucasian Muslims Office issues fatwa on Eid al-Adha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) has issued a fatwa on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“Eid al-Adha, which is one of the holy days of the Islamic world and our people, and symbolizes the highest human qualities, is coming. This holy day, which is associated with the name of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) highly esteemed by all the Abrahamic religions, brings the message of universal unity and tolerance. The most significant rite of this holiday is Hajj pilgrimage,” said the fatwa.



The fatwa notes that although the ritual of sacrifice is a must for Hajj pilgrims, others who haven’t attend Hajj pilgrimage, can also offer their sacrifice to Allah.



“Usually, a sheep is preferred as a sacrificial animal. However, goats, cows and camels can also be used for sacrifice. Everyone can distribute the sacrificial meat at his own discretion, though helping the poor is closer to the spirit of our religion,” read the fatwa.



According to the fatwa, the holiday falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the lunar-based Islamic calendar.



In connection with Eid al-Adha, two days – September 1 and 2 – will be non-working days in Azerbaijan.

