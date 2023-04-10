Causalities from landmines are increasing in Karabakh region (OPINION)

+ ↺ − 16 px

by Shahmar Hajiyev

The Second Karabakh War in the region changed the status quo in the long-lasting conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. As a result of successful military operations, the Azerbaijani army liberated several districts and villages, including the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha city.

The full-scale military operations were stopped with the signing of the ceasefire declaration between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russian Federation on November 10, 2020. With this Trilateral statement, Russia became a key guarantor for the ceasefire and future peace in the region. It should be noted that the November ceasefire declaration became an important document that ended military operations.

Importantly, over the last few years, West intensified initiatives to support peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The EU-mediated Brussels summit of Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders and the Washington meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers were important events for discussing all critical issues. But, unfortunately, the ongoing tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the South Caucasus threaten regional security and stability. It should be noted that the unwillingness of Armenia to sign a post-war peace treaty with Azerbaijan recognizing the territorial integrity of both states increases future conflict risks between the two South Caucasus countries. Over the past few months, serious escalations have happened in Karabakh.

During the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan is implementing various projects to rebuild liberated districts. However, even today the landmine legacy is a significant challenge and threat to human life the region. The Karabakh region has one of the largest mine contamination problems in the post-Soviet space, and it is very difficult to remove all landmines without accurate maps of the minefields.

Azerbaijan has already started demining operations in entire region. According to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), as of March 6, 2023, “over 68,900 hectares of liberated territories have been cleared of mines. In total, more than 82,700 unexploded ordnances and mines have been found, while 8.1% of the territories cleared of mines or 5,600 hectares fall on the territories where transport and IT infrastructure is being built”. It should be noted that demining operations are carried out manually, through demining machines, and with the help of mine detection dogs. In order to improve demining performance and to enhance the safety of de-mining personnel, Azerbaijan has received twenty modern MEMATTs (Mechanical Mine Clearing Equipment) from Turkiye. Turkish mine-clearance experts are training their Azerbaijani counterparts as well as taking part in demining operations. In addition, for the construction of “Fizuli International Airport”, Azerbaijan used British-made Aardvark mine flail vehicles to accelerate de-mining operations. Azerbaijan is using modern technologies and equipments for de-mining operations. However, the mine clearance operations continue with difficulties as Armenia has not provided accurate minefield maps yet.

It is clear that demining efforts in the liberated areas are highly important for Azerbaijan to develop infrastructure and start the settlement plan. Anti-personal landmines continue to pose a major threat to human life in the liberated territories. It is worth noting that April 4th of each year is observed as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, and during the post-war period, civilians and military personnel in Azerbaijan still continue to suffer from exploding landmines.

According to data, as of 4th April 2023 as a result of the mine explosions, 36 Azerbaijani civilians, 13 military personnel and 2 journalists were killed. In addition, 93 civilians and 145 military personnel were injured. This picture clearly shows that many civilians have been falling victim to anti-personal mines during the post-conflict period. The scale of the contamination by landmines and other types of unexploded ordnance is large, and it will, therefore, take several years to completely clear the territory and, without access to accurate maps of the minefields, demining operations become very difficult. Armenia should provide accurate minefield maps to Azerbaijan as an indication of its intention for peace. Such action will accelerate demining operations and enhance mutual trust between the parties.

It should be also noted that a complete mine clearance of the liberated territories is crucial for sustainable development and the region’s revival. It is exactly this process that will affect the settlement of Azerbaijani internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the region’s economic integration process. But Armenian refusal to provide accurate minefield maps is serious obstacle for refugees’ settlement in Karabakh. Despite all difficulties and obstacles, Azerbaijan built "smart village" concept in Agali village in Zangilan region as part of the “Great Return Program” to liberated territories. Former IDPs from Zangilan comprising from 66 families have been relocated to this village.

In order to accelerate mine clearance operations in Karabakh, Azerbaijan is cooperating with EU, the United Nations and other international organizations. To this end, the UN has provided $2 million to support the emergency humanitarian response in conflict-affected areas of Azerbaijan. With an additional $1 million from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Crisis Response and the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund, UNDP provides support to ANAMA to train, equip, and deploy emergency response teams to clear mines and unexploded bombs that pose risks to local communities living in conflict-affected areas. Also, the EU and Azerbaijan continue successful cooperation in this direction. According to head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko, “the EU and member states are the biggest international donors for demining in Azerbaijan with around 8 million euros”.

In the end, strengthening the post-conflict demining efforts is significant, and Armenia can help Azerbaijan by providing accurate minefield maps. That is the most effective way to support post-war peace initiatives as well as to address humanitarian concerns in the region. Additionally, Azerbaijan should support mine-risk education and capacity building across the region in order to reduce risks of future human casualties as well as increase the share of land used for agriculture and housing.





Shahmar Hajiyev, a senior advisor at the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), exclusively for News.Az

